Warum man Morrissey nur lieben kann:

Morrissey gilt aufgrund seiner vielen öffentlichen Statements als polarisierend. Wer dem Briten aufgrund falscher Pressegerüchte bislang nicht wohl gesonnen war, der wird mit der nächsten Nachricht seine Meinung sicher schnell ändern.

Kürzlich verstarb ein treuer Fan von Morrissey, weshalb der Sänger persönlich eine Nachricht auf seiner Webseite verfasste:

„Curtis, who was from Manchester, and who followed Morrissey tours all over the world for many years … who was loved by all of us in our own strange way … has taken leave of this unhappy planet. Curtis, I am so sorry that I could not be the global star that you wanted me to be: but it is difficult in such a narrow and moronic world. I am blessed to have known you, and I fully understand how generally unbearable modern life is. Thank you for all that you have done for me … there is another world, there is a better world … well there MUST be. I will see you again. My dearest love to you.“ – Morrissey. February 2019.

So viel Liebe von Curtis für die Musik von Morrissey und so viel Anerkennung von Moz für seine Fans ist einfach unglaublich berührend. Gute Reise, Curtis!