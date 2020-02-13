Happy Birthday „Everything Counts“ Live 1988



7″: Mute / Bong16 (UK)

„Everything Counts“ (Live Full Version) (6:45)

„Nothing“ (Live) (4:35)



12″/CD: Mute / 12Bong16 / CDBong16 (UK)

„Everything Counts“ (Live Single Version) (5:46)

„Nothing“ (Live) (4:40)

„Sacred“ (Live) (5:12)

„A Question of Lust“ (Live) (4:12)



10″: Mute / 10Bong16 (UK)

„Everything Counts (Absolut Mix)“ (6:04)

„Everything Counts (In Larger Amounts)“ (7:18)

„Nothing“ (US 7″ Mix) (3:57)

„Everything Counts (Reprise)“ (0:55)



Limited 12″/CD: Mute / L12Bong16 / LCDBong16 (UK)

„Everything Counts (Remixed by Tim Simenon & Mark Saunders)“

„Nothing (Remixed by Justin Strauss)“ (7:01)

„Strangelove (Remixed by Tim Simenon & Mark Saunders)“ (6:33)





