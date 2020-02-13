Happy Birthday „Everything Counts“ Live 1988
Heute vor 31 Jahren erschien Everything Counts in einer Live Version aus dem legendären Depeche Mode Konzert im Rosebowl Stadium zu Pasadena am 18. Juni 1988. Die Single wurde zu Promotion Zwecken des Live Albums „101“ ausgekoppelt und enthielt diverse andere Songs des abends und wundervolle Remixe.
1989 live release
7″: Mute / Bong16 (UK)
„Everything Counts“ (Live Full Version) (6:45)
„Nothing“ (Live) (4:35)
12″/CD: Mute / 12Bong16 / CDBong16 (UK)
„Everything Counts“ (Live Single Version) (5:46)
„Nothing“ (Live) (4:40)
„Sacred“ (Live) (5:12)
„A Question of Lust“ (Live) (4:12)
10″: Mute / 10Bong16 (UK)
„Everything Counts (Absolut Mix)“ (6:04)
„Everything Counts (In Larger Amounts)“ (7:18)
„Nothing“ (US 7″ Mix) (3:57)
„Everything Counts (Reprise)“ (0:55)
Limited 12″/CD: Mute / L12Bong16 / LCDBong16 (UK)
„Everything Counts (Remixed by Tim Simenon & Mark Saunders)“
„Nothing (Remixed by Justin Strauss)“ (7:01)
„Strangelove (Remixed by Tim Simenon & Mark Saunders)“ (6:33)
