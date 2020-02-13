Morrisseys neuer Ohrwurm

Kein (!) Künstler vermag es so elegant, einfühlsam und auf den Punkt gebracht Gesellschaftskritik zu äußern, wie Steven Patrick Morrisey. Mit seiner neuer Single „Love is on its was out“ präsentiert Moz einmal mehr sein unglaubliches Gespür für unsere Zeit und teilt dabei einen Seitenhieb nach dem anderen aus.

Deshalb können wir es kaum erwarten, bis Morrissey sein neues 14. Studioalbum im nächsten Monat veröffentlichen wird. Musikalisch wie lyrisch verspricht es ein absoluter Ohrenschmaus zu werden.

Lyrics:

Love is on its way out

Love is on its way out

Love is tired and it’s on its way out

Love is on its way out

Love is on its way out

Love is broken down, it’s on its way out

Did you see the headlines?

Did you see the grablines?

Did you see the nerve gassed children crying?

Did you see the sad rich

Hunting down, shooting down elephants and lions?Love is on its way out

Love is on its way out

Love is tired and it’s on its way out

Love is on its way out

Love is on its way out

Love is broken down, it’s on its way out

Did you see the sad rich

Hunting down, shooting down elephants and lions?But before it goes

Before it goes

Before it goes

Do you have the time to show me

What’s it like

What’s it like

Oh, what’s it like

Oh take time

Be mine

And gaze with fondness on the wrong one

The wrong one

Oh

The wrong one

The wrong one

Oh

The wrong one

Songwriter: Steven Patrick Morrissey

