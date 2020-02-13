Morrisseys neuer Ohrwurm
Kein (!) Künstler vermag es so elegant, einfühlsam und auf den Punkt gebracht Gesellschaftskritik zu äußern, wie Steven Patrick Morrisey. Mit seiner neuer Single „Love is on its was out“ präsentiert Moz einmal mehr sein unglaubliches Gespür für unsere Zeit und teilt dabei einen Seitenhieb nach dem anderen aus.
Deshalb können wir es kaum erwarten, bis Morrissey sein neues 14. Studioalbum im nächsten Monat veröffentlichen wird. Musikalisch wie lyrisch verspricht es ein absoluter Ohrenschmaus zu werden.
Lyrics:
Love is on its way out
Love is on its way out
Love is tired and it’s on its way out
Love is on its way out
Love is on its way out
Love is broken down, it’s on its way out
Did you see the headlines?
Did you see the grablines?
Did you see the nerve gassed children crying?
Did you see the sad rich
Hunting down, shooting down elephants and lions?Love is on its way out
Love is on its way out
Love is tired and it’s on its way out
Love is on its way out
Love is on its way out
Love is broken down, it’s on its way out
Did you see the sad rich
Hunting down, shooting down elephants and lions?But before it goes
Before it goes
Before it goes
Do you have the time to show me
What’s it like
What’s it like
Oh, what’s it like
Oh take time
Be mine
And gaze with fondness on the wrong one
The wrong one
Oh
The wrong one
The wrong one
Oh
The wrong one
Songwriter: Steven Patrick Morrissey
Post Your Comment Here