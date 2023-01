A-ha Hunting High and low -Special Vinyl

1 Take on Me (Single Version) [2015 Remaster] – By A-Ha

2 Take on Me (1984 Single Mix) [2015 Remaster] – By A-Ha

3 Stop! and Make Your Mind Up (2015 Remaster) – By A-Ha

4 Take on Me (1985 Single Mix) [2015 Remaster] – By A-Ha

5 Take on Me (Instrumental) [2015 Remaster] – By A-Ha