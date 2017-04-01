Bryan Adams „Songs from Isolation“
In diesen schweren Zeiten ist es wichtig den Zusammenhalt unserer Spezies zu demonstrieren. Einige Künstler nutzen die Zeit und beantworten Fragen der Fans oder wie im Fall von Bryan Adams, der seine Lieblingssongs als Akkustikversionen zum besten gibt. Darunter trällert Adams Songs von Lennon, Joy Division, Nirvana und Depeche Mode.
- ISOLATION. A song by John Lennon
- NATURAL MYSTIC. A song by Bob Marley
- ALL THINGS MUST PASS. A song by George Harrison
- STAY AWAY. A song by Nirvana
- ISOLATION. A song by Joy Division
- DOOM AND GLOOM. A song by therollingstones.
- HOUSE ARREST. A song by me from the album “Waking Up The Neighbours”.
- SHAKE THE DISEASE. A song by Depeche Mode