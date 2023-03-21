Depeche Mode „Always you“ Lyrics

(Martin L. Gore)

My love, the world’s upside down

My love, no solid ground

My love, there are no more facts

My love, reality’s cracked

And then there’s you

There’s always you

You’re all I need to keep believing

And then there’s you

There’s always you

The air that keeps my spirit breathing

And then there’s you

There’s always you, there’s always you

There’s always you, there’s always you

There’s always you

My love, there are no more words

My love, life’s too absurd

My love, I could not explain

My love, why insanity reigns

And then there’s you

There’s always you

The light that leads me from the darkness

And then there’s you

There’s always you

Your grace and holiness are endless

And then there’s you

There’s always you, there’s always you

There’s always you, there’s always you

There’s always you

And then there’s you

There’s always you, there’s always you

There’s always you, there’s always you

There’s always you