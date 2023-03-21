Depeche Mode „Always you“ Lyrics

Depeche Mode „Always you“ Lyrics21. März 2023
(Martin L. Gore)
My love, the world’s upside down
My love, no solid ground
My love, there are no more facts
My love, reality’s cracked
And then there’s you
There’s always you
You’re all I need to keep believing
And then there’s you
There’s always you
The air that keeps my spirit breathing
And then there’s you
There’s always you, there’s always you
There’s always you, there’s always you
There’s always you
My love, there are no more words
My love, life’s too absurd
My love, I could not explain
My love, why insanity reigns
And then there’s you
There’s always you
The light that leads me from the darkness
And then there’s you
There’s always you
Your grace and holiness are endless
And then there’s you
There’s always you, there’s always you
There’s always you, there’s always you
There’s always you
And then there’s you
There’s always you, there’s always you
There’s always you, there’s always you
There’s always you