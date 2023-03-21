Depeche Mode „Before we drown“ Lyrics

[Music and Lyrics Dave Gahan / Peter Gordeno / Christian Eigner]



I’ve been thinking I can come back home

So how would that be, you and I alone?

All alone

I have a feeling, you’re not on my side

There’s a distance, between you and I

You and I

First we stand up, then we fall down

We have to move forward, before we drown

We drown

I feel so naked, standing on the shore

Are you sure?

Nothing’s out there, nothing else no more

No more

First we stand up, then we fall down

We have to move forward, before we drown

We drown

We drown

First we stand up, then we fall down

We have to move forward, before we drown

We drown