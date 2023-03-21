Depeche Mode „Before we drown“ Lyrics

21. März 2023 Von syn Aus

[Music and Lyrics Dave Gahan / Peter Gordeno / Christian Eigner]


I’ve been thinking I can come back home
So how would that be, you and I alone?
All alone
I have a feeling, you’re not on my side
There’s a distance, between you and I
You and I
First we stand up, then we fall down
We have to move forward, before we drown
We drown
I feel so naked, standing on the shore
Are you sure?
Nothing’s out there, nothing else no more
No more
First we stand up, then we fall down
We have to move forward, before we drown
We drown
We drown
First we stand up, then we fall down
We have to move forward, before we drown
We drown

KategorieDepeche Mode