Depeche Mode „Before we drown“ Lyrics

Depeche Mode „Before we drown“ Lyrics21. März 2023
[Music and Lyrics Dave Gahan / Peter Gordeno / Christian Eigner]
I’ve been thinking I can come back home
So how would that be, you and I alone?
All alone
I have a feeling, you’re not on my side
There’s a distance, between you and I
You and I
First we stand up, then we fall down
We have to move forward, before we drown
We drown
I feel so naked, standing on the shore
Are you sure?
Nothing’s out there, nothing else no more
No more
First we stand up, then we fall down
We have to move forward, before we drown
We drown
We drown
First we stand up, then we fall down
We have to move forward, before we drown
We drown
-
Depeche Mode DIN A3 Wandkalender 2023 – mit DIN A1 Poster 2022Produkt im Angebot
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
-
Depeche Mode- Violator : Das Vinyl Magazin9,99 €
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
-
Nummeriert und Limitiert: Depeche Mode Vinyl-Bildband- 30x30cmProdukt im Angebot
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
-
Depeche Mode „Ultra“- Vinylmagazin9,99 €
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
-
Depeche Mode Wandkalender Magazin A3 2022 inkl. DM Taschenspiegel11,99 €
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
-
Depeche Mode Violator Vinyl Magazin + Violator Lanyard (streng limitiert)Produkt im Angebot
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten