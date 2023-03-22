Depeche Mode „Caroline´s Monkey“ Lyrics & Credits

Depeche Mode „Caroline´s Monkey“ Lyrics & Credits22. März 2023
(4:17) (Lyrics Martin L. Gore / Richard Butler)
©2022 EMI Blackwood Music Inc. (BMI) on behalf of Grabbing Hands Music Ltd. and EMI Music Publishing Ltd. (PRS) / Universal – Songs of PolyGram Int., Inc. (BMI).
-
Depeche Mode DIN A3 Wandkalender 2023 – mit DIN A1 Poster 2022Produkt im Angebot
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
-
Depeche Mode- Violator : Das Vinyl Magazin9,99 €
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
-
Nummeriert und Limitiert: Depeche Mode Vinyl-Bildband- 30x30cmProdukt im Angebot
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
-
Depeche Mode „Ultra“- Vinylmagazin9,99 €
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
-
Depeche Mode Wandkalender Magazin A3 2022 inkl. DM Taschenspiegel11,99 €
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
-
Depeche Mode Violator Vinyl Magazin + Violator Lanyard (streng limitiert)Produkt im Angebot
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
Caroline knows how fragile we are
With hope as our faith
We look to the stars
Caroline’s monkey is crying again
There’s no satisfaction
On Caroline’s train
Caroline leaks through holes in her skin
Her promise of sweetness
Forgiveness and everything
Caroline’s monkey coos in her ear
Drives like a demon
Through Caroline’s tears
Caroline feels the ice in her veins
The minutes and hours
The naming of days
Caroline said her dreams never end
For Caroline’s monkey
And Caroline’s friends
Fading’s better than failing
Falling’s better than feeling
Folding’s better than losing
Fixing’s better than healing
Sometimes
Caroline’s monkey claws at her back
Colder than winter
Darker than black
Caroline’s monkey is hungry again
Running with scissors
On needles and pins
Caroline’s monkey lives where she lays
Sleeps like a thief
And steals through the days
Caroline’s monkey makes up all the fun
Leaves chaos and ruin
On Caroline’s tongue
Caroline knows how fragile we are
With hope as our faith
We look to the stars
Caroline’s monkey is crying again
There’s no satisfaction
On Caroline’s train
Fading’s better than failing
Falling’s better than feeling
Folding’s better than losing
Fixing’s better than healing
Sometimes