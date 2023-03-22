Depeche Mode „Caroline´s Monkey“ Lyrics & Credits

(4:17) (Lyrics Martin L. Gore / Richard Butler)

©2022 EMI Blackwood Music Inc. (BMI) on behalf of Grabbing Hands Music Ltd. and EMI Music Publishing Ltd. (PRS) / Universal – Songs of PolyGram Int., Inc. (BMI).



Caroline knows how fragile we are

With hope as our faith

We look to the stars

Caroline’s monkey is crying again

There’s no satisfaction

On Caroline’s train

Caroline leaks through holes in her skin

Her promise of sweetness

Forgiveness and everything

Caroline’s monkey coos in her ear

Drives like a demon

Through Caroline’s tears

Caroline feels the ice in her veins

The minutes and hours

The naming of days

Caroline said her dreams never end

For Caroline’s monkey

And Caroline’s friends

Fading’s better than failing

Falling’s better than feeling

Folding’s better than losing

Fixing’s better than healing

Sometimes

Caroline’s monkey claws at her back

Colder than winter

Darker than black

Caroline’s monkey is hungry again

Running with scissors

On needles and pins

Caroline’s monkey lives where she lays

Sleeps like a thief

And steals through the days

Caroline’s monkey makes up all the fun

Leaves chaos and ruin

On Caroline’s tongue

Caroline knows how fragile we are

With hope as our faith

We look to the stars

Caroline’s monkey is crying again

There’s no satisfaction

On Caroline’s train

Fading’s better than failing

Falling’s better than feeling

Folding’s better than losing

Fixing’s better than healing

Sometimes