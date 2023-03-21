Depeche Mode „Don´t say you love me“ Lyrics& Credits

3:44min

Lyrics – Martin L. Gore / Richard Butler

Additional String Arrangements by James Ford

Additional Vocal Recording by Adrian Hierholzer at Blanco Studio (New York, NY)

©2022 EMI Blackwood Music Inc. (BMI) on behalf of Grabbing Hands Music Ltd. and EMI Music Publishing Ltd. (PRS) / Universal – Songs of PolyGram Int., Inc. (BMI).

You’ll be the killer

I’ll be the corpse

You’ll be the thriller

And I’ll be the drama, of course

If you play the sinner

I’ll play the stain

If you play the winner

I’ll be your permanent pain

I’ll be the boredom

You, the desire

I’ll be the catcalls

And you’ll be the sound of the choir

You, anesthetic

I’ll be the scream

You’ll be the promise

And I’ll be the end of your dreams

So don’t say you love me

‚Cause you’ll never love me

You’ll be the flowers

That some lover sent

I’ll be the goodbye

Note that is hiding in them

You are the singer

I am the song

The tune that will linger

The bitter taste left on your tongue

So don’t say you love me

How could you love me?

Your flowers and the make-believe

The secrets aid the notes you keep

The promises left on the sheets

You’ll never love me

Fool your friends, believe your lies

Make amends and alibis

In the end you can’t disguise

That you’ll never love me

You’ll be the killer

I’ll be the corpse

You’ll be the laughter

And I’ll be the punchline, of course