Depeche Mode „Don´t say you love me“ Lyrics& Credits

Depeche Mode „Don´t say you love me“ Lyrics& Credits21. März 2023
3:44min
Lyrics – Martin L. Gore / Richard Butler
Additional String Arrangements by James Ford
Additional Vocal Recording by Adrian Hierholzer at Blanco Studio (New York, NY)
©2022 EMI Blackwood Music Inc. (BMI) on behalf of Grabbing Hands Music Ltd. and EMI Music Publishing Ltd. (PRS) / Universal – Songs of PolyGram Int., Inc. (BMI).
-
Depeche Mode DIN A3 Wandkalender 2023 – mit DIN A1 Poster 2022Produkt im Angebot
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
-
Depeche Mode- Violator : Das Vinyl Magazin9,99 €
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
-
Nummeriert und Limitiert: Depeche Mode Vinyl-Bildband- 30x30cmProdukt im Angebot
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
-
Depeche Mode „Ultra“- Vinylmagazin9,99 €
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
-
Depeche Mode Wandkalender Magazin A3 2022 inkl. DM Taschenspiegel11,99 €
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
-
Depeche Mode Violator Vinyl Magazin + Violator Lanyard (streng limitiert)Produkt im Angebot
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
You’ll be the killer
I’ll be the corpse
You’ll be the thriller
And I’ll be the drama, of course
If you play the sinner
I’ll play the stain
If you play the winner
I’ll be your permanent pain
I’ll be the boredom
You, the desire
I’ll be the catcalls
And you’ll be the sound of the choir
You, anesthetic
I’ll be the scream
You’ll be the promise
And I’ll be the end of your dreams
So don’t say you love me
‚Cause you’ll never love me
You’ll be the flowers
That some lover sent
I’ll be the goodbye
Note that is hiding in them
You are the singer
I am the song
The tune that will linger
The bitter taste left on your tongue
So don’t say you love me
How could you love me?
Your flowers and the make-believe
The secrets aid the notes you keep
The promises left on the sheets
You’ll never love me
Fool your friends, believe your lies
Make amends and alibis
In the end you can’t disguise
That you’ll never love me
You’ll be the killer
I’ll be the corpse
You’ll be the laughter
And I’ll be the punchline, of course
-
Depeche Mode DIN A3 Wandkalender 2023 – mit DIN A1 Poster 2022Produkt im Angebot
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
-
Depeche Mode- Violator : Das Vinyl Magazin9,99 €
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
-
Nummeriert und Limitiert: Depeche Mode Vinyl-Bildband- 30x30cmProdukt im Angebot
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
-
Depeche Mode „Ultra“- Vinylmagazin9,99 €
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
-
Depeche Mode Wandkalender Magazin A3 2022 inkl. DM Taschenspiegel11,99 €
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten
-
Depeche Mode Violator Vinyl Magazin + Violator Lanyard (streng limitiert)Produkt im Angebot
inkl. 7 % MwSt.
zzgl. Versandkosten