Depeche Mode „Ghosts Again“ Lyrics and Credits

3:58min

(Martin L. Gore / Richard Butler)

Additional Vocal Recording by Adrian Hierholzer at Blanco Studio (New York, NY)

©2022 EMI Blackwood Music Inc. (BMI) on behalf of Grabbing Hands Music Ltd. and EMI Music Publishing Ltd. (PRS) / Universal – Songs of PolyGram Int., Inc. (BMI).

Wasted feelings

Broken meanings

Time is fleeting

See what it brings

Helloes, goodbyes

A thousand midnights

Lost in sleepless lullabies

Heaven’s dreaming

Thoughtless thoughts, my friends

We know we’ll be ghosts again

Sunday’s shining

Silver linings

Weightless hours

All my flowers

A place to hide

The tears that you cried

Everybody says goodbye

Faith is sleeping

Lovers, in the end

Whisper we’ll be ghosts again

Heaven’s dreaming

Thoughtless thoughts, my friends

We know we’ll be ghosts again

Faith is sleeping

Lovers, in the end

Whisper we’ll be ghosts again