Depeche Mode „Ghosts Again“ Lyrics and Credits

Depeche Mode „Ghosts Again“ Lyrics and Credits22. März 2023
3:58min
(Martin L. Gore / Richard Butler)
Additional Vocal Recording by Adrian Hierholzer at Blanco Studio (New York, NY)
©2022 EMI Blackwood Music Inc. (BMI) on behalf of Grabbing Hands Music Ltd. and EMI Music Publishing Ltd. (PRS) / Universal – Songs of PolyGram Int., Inc. (BMI).
Wasted feelings
Broken meanings
Time is fleeting
See what it brings
Helloes, goodbyes
A thousand midnights
Lost in sleepless lullabies
Heaven’s dreaming
Thoughtless thoughts, my friends
We know we’ll be ghosts again
Sunday’s shining
Silver linings
Weightless hours
All my flowers
A place to hide
The tears that you cried
Everybody says goodbye
Faith is sleeping
Lovers, in the end
Whisper we’ll be ghosts again
Heaven’s dreaming
Thoughtless thoughts, my friends
We know we’ll be ghosts again
Faith is sleeping
Lovers, in the end
Whisper we’ll be ghosts again