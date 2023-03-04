Depeche Mode Ghosts Again Lyrics

4. März 2023 Von syn Aus

Wasted feelings
Broken meanings
Time is fleeting
See what it brings

Hellos, goodbyes, a thousand midnights
Lost in sleepless lullabies

Heaven’s dreaming
Thoughtless thoughts, my friends
We know we’ll be ghosts again

Sundays shining
Silver linings
Weightless hours
All my flowers

A place to hide the tears that you cried
Everybody says goodbye

Faith is sleeping
Lovers in the end
Whisper we’ll be ghosts again

Heaven’s dreaming
Thoughtless thoughts, my friends
We know we’ll be ghosts again

Faith is sleeping
Lovers in the end
Whisper we’ll be ghosts again

KategorieDepeche Mode