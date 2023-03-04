Depeche Mode Ghosts Again Lyrics

Wasted feelings

Broken meanings

Time is fleeting

See what it brings

Hellos, goodbyes, a thousand midnights

Lost in sleepless lullabies

Heaven’s dreaming

Thoughtless thoughts, my friends

We know we’ll be ghosts again

Sundays shining

Silver linings

Weightless hours

All my flowers

A place to hide the tears that you cried

Everybody says goodbye

Faith is sleeping

Lovers in the end

Whisper we’ll be ghosts again

Heaven’s dreaming

Thoughtless thoughts, my friends

We know we’ll be ghosts again

Faith is sleeping

Lovers in the end

Whisper we’ll be ghosts again