Depeche Mode My favourite Stranger Lyrics

4. März 2023 Von syn Aus

Some perfect stranger
Sneaks on tip toes
Steals my shadow
And goes where i go,

My favourite stranger
Stands in my mirror
Put words in my mouth
All broke and bitter

Some perfect stranger
My Imitation
Drops my Name in
My conversation

Some perfect stranger
Speaks when i speak
Walk in my footsteps
And talk in my sleep

My favourite stranger
Stands where i stand
Leaves Crime in my wake
And blood in my hands

KategorieDepeche Mode