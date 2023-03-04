Depeche Mode My favourite Stranger Lyrics

Some perfect stranger

Sneaks on tip toes

Steals my shadow

And goes where i go,

My favourite stranger

Stands in my mirror

Put words in my mouth

All broke and bitter

Some perfect stranger

My Imitation

Drops my Name in

My conversation

Some perfect stranger

Speaks when i speak

Walk in my footsteps

And talk in my sleep

My favourite stranger

Stands where i stand

Leaves Crime in my wake

And blood in my hands