Depeche Mode My favourite Stranger Lyrics
Some perfect stranger
Sneaks on tip toes
Steals my shadow
And goes where i go,
My favourite stranger
Stands in my mirror
Put words in my mouth
All broke and bitter
-
Some perfect stranger
My Imitation
Drops my Name in
My conversation
Some perfect stranger
Speaks when i speak
Walk in my footsteps
And talk in my sleep
My favourite stranger
Stands where i stand
Leaves Crime in my wake
And blood in my hands