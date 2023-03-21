Depeche Mode „Never let me go“ Lyrics

(Martin L. Gore)

I’m waiting for your love

I know you’ll want me

When your body’s had enough

Your senses will see

There’s only so much time

We have to play with

To waste it is a crime

We have so much to give

When uncertainty parts

You’ll be ready to concede

It was plain from the start

You’ve been running from me

And I have been patient

I have been so calm

Bit my lips through the torment

Please fall into my arms

Never let me go

Never let me go

Watch our dreams unfold in colour

Underneath love’s moon we’ll wander

Never let me go

Never let me go

The angels will praise us

The world will seem right

We’ll pull it out of the darkness

And into the light

We will be beacons

Shining so bright

Like stars in the darkness

For lovers at night

We will be beacons

Shining so bright

Like stars in the darkness

For lovers at night

Never let me go

Never let me go