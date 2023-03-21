Depeche Mode „Never let me go“ Lyrics

Depeche Mode „Never let me go“ Lyrics21. März 2023
(Martin L. Gore)
I’m waiting for your love
I know you’ll want me
When your body’s had enough
Your senses will see
There’s only so much time
We have to play with
To waste it is a crime
We have so much to give
When uncertainty parts
You’ll be ready to concede
It was plain from the start
You’ve been running from me
And I have been patient
I have been so calm
Bit my lips through the torment
Please fall into my arms
Never let me go
Never let me go
Watch our dreams unfold in colour
Underneath love’s moon we’ll wander
Never let me go
Never let me go
The angels will praise us
The world will seem right
We’ll pull it out of the darkness
And into the light
We will be beacons
Shining so bright
Like stars in the darkness
For lovers at night
We will be beacons
Shining so bright
Like stars in the darkness
For lovers at night
Never let me go
Never let me go