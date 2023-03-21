Depeche Mode „People are good“ Lyrics & Credits

(Lyrics: Martin L. Gore,)

Keep telling myself

That people are good

Whisper it under my breath

So I don’t forget

Keep fooling myself

That they do all they can

Sometimes they simply slip up

But it’s not what they meant

Heaven help me

Heaven help me

Heaven help us

Heaven help us

Keep reminding myself

That people are good

And when they do bad things

They’re just hurting inside

Keep fooling myself

That everyone cares

And they’re all full of love

It’s just their patience gets tried

Heaven help me

Heaven help me

Heaven help us

Heaven help us

Everything will be alright in time

It will be fine

‚Cause people are good

Whisper it under your breath

People are good

Keep fooling yourself

People are good

Whisper it under your breath

People are good

Keep fooling yourself