Depeche Mode „People are good“ Lyrics & Credits

Depeche Mode „People are good“ Lyrics & Credits21. März 2023
(Lyrics: Martin L. Gore,)
Keep telling myself
That people are good
Whisper it under my breath
So I don’t forget
Keep fooling myself
That they do all they can
Sometimes they simply slip up
But it’s not what they meant
Heaven help me
Heaven help me
Heaven help us
Heaven help us
Keep reminding myself
That people are good
And when they do bad things
They’re just hurting inside
Keep fooling myself
That everyone cares
And they’re all full of love
It’s just their patience gets tried
Heaven help me
Heaven help me
Heaven help us
Heaven help us
Everything will be alright in time
It will be fine
‚Cause people are good
Whisper it under your breath
People are good
Keep fooling yourself
People are good
Whisper it under your breath
People are good
Keep fooling yourself