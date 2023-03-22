Depeche Mode „Soul with me“ Lyrics and Credits

22. März 2023 Von syn Aus

4:17min
(Martin L. Gore)

©2022 EMI Blackwood Music Inc. (BMI) on behalf of Grabbing Hands Music Ltd. and EMI Music Publishing Ltd. (PRS).


I’m heading for the ever after
Leaving my problems
And the world’s disasters
I’m heading for the open sky
I see the beauty
As the leaves start falling
Follow the light
Towards the voices calling
I’m going where the angels fly
And I’m taking my soul with me
And I’m taking my soul with me
I’m ready for the final pages
Kiss goodbye to all my earthly cages
I’m climbing up the golden stairs
Go sing it from the highest tower
From the morning
Till the midnight hour
I’m going where there are no cares
And I’m taking my soul with me
And I’m taking my soul with me

KategorieGesundheit