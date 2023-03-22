Depeche Mode „Soul with me“ Lyrics and Credits

4:17min

(Martin L. Gore)

©2022 EMI Blackwood Music Inc. (BMI) on behalf of Grabbing Hands Music Ltd. and EMI Music Publishing Ltd. (PRS).



I’m heading for the ever after

Leaving my problems

And the world’s disasters

I’m heading for the open sky

I see the beauty

As the leaves start falling

Follow the light

Towards the voices calling

I’m going where the angels fly

And I’m taking my soul with me

And I’m taking my soul with me

I’m ready for the final pages

Kiss goodbye to all my earthly cages

I’m climbing up the golden stairs

Go sing it from the highest tower

From the morning

Till the midnight hour

I’m going where there are no cares

And I’m taking my soul with me

And I’m taking my soul with me