Depeche Mode „Speak to me“ Lyrics



[Music and Lyrics by Dave Gahan / Christian Eigner / James Ford / Marta Salogni]



Speak to me, and I will follow

I heard you call my name

Lying, on the bathroom floor

No one here to blame

There’s a message I know can be found

I’m listening, I hear you, your sound

Speak to me, in a language

That I can understand

Tell me, that you’re listening

Give me some kind of plan

Give me something, you’d be my drug of choice

You lead me, I follow, your voice



I will disappoint you

I will let you down

I need to know

You’re here with me

Turn it all around

It’d be grateful, I’d follow you around

I’m listening, I’m here now, I’m found