Depeche Mode „Speak to me“ Lyrics

Depeche Mode „Speak to me“ Lyrics21. März 2023
[Music and Lyrics by Dave Gahan / Christian Eigner / James Ford / Marta Salogni]
Speak to me, and I will follow
I heard you call my name
Lying, on the bathroom floor
No one here to blame
There’s a message I know can be found
I’m listening, I hear you, your sound
Speak to me, in a language
That I can understand
Tell me, that you’re listening
Give me some kind of plan
Give me something, you’d be my drug of choice
You lead me, I follow, your voice
-
I will disappoint you
I will let you down
I need to know
You’re here with me
Turn it all around
It’d be grateful, I’d follow you around
I’m listening, I’m here now, I’m found