Depeche Mode „Wagging Tongue“ Lyrics Video

WAGGING TONGUE

(Music and lyrics Dave Gahan / Martin L. Gore)

You won’t do well to silence me

With your words or wagging tongue

With your long tall tales of sorrow

Your song yet to be sung

I won’t be offended

If I’m left across the great divide

Believe me, they will follow

Just to watch another angel die

Watch another angel die

You won’t do well to darken me

With your secrets and your lies

With your piercing code of silence

Relax enjoy the ride

I’ll meet you by the river

Or maybe on the other side

You find it hard to swallow

When you watch another angel die

Watch another angel die

Another sun is rising

Another day has come

You can find me, I’ll be waiting

Until the day is done

I won’t be persuaded

Kiss your doubts goodbye

Everything seems hollow

When you watch another angel die

Watch another angel die