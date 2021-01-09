Happy BELIEFday

Am 09. JANUAR 1989 wurde das legendäre Nitzer Ebb Album „Belief“ veröffentlicht. Das grandiose Album präsentierte mit „Shame“, „Hearts and minds“ und „Control i’m here“ nicht nur unglaubliche Songs, sondern auch noch ein schlichtes aber geniales Design, das Andy Fletcher und Dave Gahan von Depeche Mode als T-Shirt im Video zu „Enjoy the silence“ trugen.

Neben den drei ausgekoppelten Singles ist vor allem das charismatische „Drive“ ein absolutes Kunstwerk.

Das Album wurde von Flood produziert, der von nun an als stilles viertes Mitglied von NEP im Hintergrund fungierte.