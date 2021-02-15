Happy Birthday “I feel you”

15. Februar 2021 Von syn Aus

Heute vor 28 Jahren erschien mit „I Feel you“ die wohl verblüffendste Single von Depeche Mode. Die Band hatte nach ihrer World Violation Tour Weltruhm erlangt und präsentierte sich drei Jahre nach ihrem Erfolgsalbum „Violator“ von einer eher rockigeren Seite.

Der Grunge hatte die Musikszene fest im Griff und ging auch an Dave, Martin, Alan, Fletch und dem erneuten Produzenten Flood nicht vorbei. Hinzu kam, dass der Look von Dave Gahan sich komplett verändert hatte. Er trug nun Bart und lange Haare. Der Song kletterte bis auf Platz 4 der deutschen Charts und bestätigte eindrucksvoll, das Depeche Mode wieder zurück sind.

KategorieDepeche Mode