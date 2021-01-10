Happy Birthday “In Your Room”

12 Bong 24. Es war schon dunkel. Am 10.01.1994 schnell noch zum Plattenladen um alle drei Maxi CDs und alle beiden Vinyl zur vierten und letzen Depeche Mode Single aus ihrem Erfolgsalbum “Songs of Faith and Devotion” zu ergattern. in Deutschland kam die gigantische Single, die neben der Live Version und der Album-Version auch noch einen grandiosen neuen Zephyr Mix enthielt nur auf den 27. Platz der deutschen Charts.

Die CD-Version war sehr aufwendig als Digipack zum mehrfachen aufklappen gestaltet und zur Aufbewahrung aller drei CD Versionen gedacht. Sie offenbarte im Inneren eine Zeichnung von Anton Corbijn zu Dave Gahan in üblicher Pose. Ein musikalisches, als auch visuelles Meisterwerk. Aufgrund des Videos von Anton Corbijn, das eine Art Best of aller bisherigen Videos von Corbijn darstellte munkelte man schon damals, daß die Band sich gegebenfalls auflösen könnte. Doch es kam ja noch viel schlimmer und ganz anders.

12-inch: Mute / 12Bong24 (UK)

“In Your Room (Zephyr Mix)” – 4:52 “In Your Room (Apex Mix)” – 6:45 (remixed by Brian Eno and Markus Dravs) “In Your Room (The Jeep Rock Mix)” – 6:19 (remixed by Johnny Dollar and Portishead) “Higher Love (Adrenaline Mix)” – 7:49 “In Your Room (Extended Zephyr Mix)” – 6:43

12-inch: Mute / L12Bong24 (UK)

“In Your Room (Live)” – 6:52 “Policy of Truth (Live)” – 5:08 “World in My Eyes (Live)” – 6:16 “Fly on the Windscreen (Live)” – 5:20 “Never Let Me Down Again (Live)” – 5:01 “Death’s Door (Live)” – 2:45

CD: Mute / CDBong24 (UK)

“In Your Room (Zephyr Mix)” – 4:52 “In Your Room (Extended Zephyr Mix)” – 6:43 “Never Let Me Down Again (Live)” – 5:01 “Death’s Door (Live)” – 2:45

CD: Mute / LCDBong24 (UK)

“In Your Room (Live)” – 6:52 “Policy of Truth (Live)” – 5:08 “World in My Eyes (Live)” – 6:16 “Fly on the Windscreen (Live)” – 5:20

CD: Mute / XLCDBong24 (UK)

“In Your Room (The Jeep Rock Mix)” – 6:19 “In Your Room (Apex Mix)” – 6:45 “Higher Love (Adrenaline Mix)” – 7:49





CD: Mute / CDBong24X (EU)

“In Your Room (Zephyr Mix)” – 4:52 “Higher Love (Adrenaline Mix Edit)” – 4:48 “In Your Room (Apex Mix)” – 6:45 “In Your Room (The Jeep Rock Mix)” – 6:19 “Higher Love (Adrenaline Mix)” – 7:49 “In Your Room (Extended Zephyr Mix)” – 6:43 “In Your Room (Live)” – 6:52 “Policy of Truth (Live)” – 5:08 “World in My Eyes (Live)” – 6:16 “Fly on the Windscreen (Live)” – 5:20 “Never Let Me Down Again (Live)” – 5:01 “Death’s Door (Live)” – 2:45

Promo 12-inch: Mute / P12Bong24 (UK)

“In Your Room (The Jeep Rock Mix)” – 6:19 “Higher Love (Adrenaline Mix)” – 7:49 “In Your Room (Extended Zephyr Mix)” – 6:43

12-inch: Sire/Reprise / 41362-0 (US)

“In Your Room (Extended Zephyr Mix)” – 6:43 “In Your Room (Apex Mix)” – 6:45 “In Your Room (The Jeep Rock Mix)” – 6:19 “Higher Love (Adrenaline Mix)” – 7:49

CD: Sire/Reprise / 9 41362-2 (US)

“In Your Room (Zephyr Mix)” – 4:52 “In Your Room (Extended Zephyr Mix)” – 6:45 “Higher Love (Adrenaline Mix)” – 7:49 “In Your Room (The Jeep Rock Mix)” – 6:20 “Policy of Truth (Live)” – 5:07 “In Your Room (Apex Mix)” – 6:44 “In Your Room (Live)” – 6:52