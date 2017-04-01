Happy Birthday „Its no good“

Heute feiert die zweite Single aus dem legendären „Ultra“ Album von Depeche Mode Geburtstag. Der extrem poppige Song mit ungewöhnlich langsamen Refrain klettere in Deutschland und Grossbritianien auf den 5. Platz der Charts.

Die B-Seite bildet der Instrumental Track „Slowblow“, der natürlich während der Aufnahmen zum „Ultra“ Album entstanden ist.

All songs written by Martin Gore.

12″: Mute / 12Bong26 (UK)[edit]

„It’s No Good (Hardfloor Mix)“ (6:44)

„It’s No Good (Speedy J Mix)“ (5:01)

„It’s No Good (Motor Bass Mix)“ (3:53) (Philippe Zdar (later of Cassius) and Étienne de Crécy)

„It’s No Good (Andrea Parker Mix)“ (6:12)

„It’s No Good (Bass Bounce Mix)“ (7:14) (remixed by Dom T)

The „Motor Bass Mix“ is a vinyl edit, and not the same as the ones on the CDs.

CD: Mute / CDBong26 (UK)[edit]

„It’s No Good“ (6:00)

„Slowblow (Darren Price Mix)“ (6:29)

„It’s No Good (Bass Bounce Mix)“ (7:14)

„It’s No Good (Speedy J Mix)“ (5:01)

CD: Mute / LCDBong26 (UK)[edit]

„It’s No Good (Hardfloor Mix)“ (6:44)

„Slowblow“ (5:27)

„It’s No Good (Andrea Parker Mix)“ (6:12)

„It’s No Good (Motor Bass Mix)“ (3:47)

CD: Mute / CDBong26X (EU)[edit]

„It’s No Good“ (5:59)

„Slowblow“ (5:27)

„It’s No Good (Bass Bounce Mix)“ (7:14)

„It’s No Good (Speedy J Mix)“ (5:01)

„It’s No Good (Hardfloor Mix)“ (6:44)

„Slowblow (Darren Price Mix)“ (6:29)

„It’s No Good (Andrea Parker Mix)“ (6:12)

„It’s No Good (Motor Bass Mix)“ (3:47)This CD is the 2004 re-release

„It’s No Good (Club 69 Future Mix)“ (8:35)

„It’s No Good (Club 69 Future Dub)“ (7:06)

„It’s No Good (Club 69 Funk Dub)“ (5:06)

7″: Reprise / 17390-7 (US)[edit]

„It’s No Good“ (5:58)

„Slowblow“ (5:25)

CD: Reprise / 17390-2 (US)[edit]

„It’s No Good“ (5:58)

„Slowblow (Darren Price Mix)“ (6:29)

„It’s No Good (Bass Bounce Mix)“ (7:14)

CD: Reprise / 9 43845-2 (US)[edit]

„It’s No Good“ (5:58)

„It’s No Good (Hardfloor Mix)“ (6:43)

„Slowblow“ (5:24)

„It’s No Good (Speedy J Mix)“ (5:05)

„It’s No Good (Bass Bounce Mix)“ (7:15)

Promo 12″: Reprise / PRO-A-8662-A (US)[edit]

„It’s No Good (Speedy J Mix)“ (5:04)

„It’s No Good (Hardfloor Mix)“ (6:44)

„It’s No Good (Club 69 Future Mix)“ (8:05)

„It’s No Good (Club 69 Future Dub)“ (7:06)

„It’s No Good (Club 69 Funk Dub)“ (5:06)

„Club 69 Future Mix“ on the US promo is shorter than the UK’s, despite the label falsely saying they have the same length.

Promo CD: Reprise / PRO-CD-8662 (US)[edit]

„It’s No Good (Radio Edit)“ (4:01)

„It’s No Good“ (5:59)

CD-R: Reprise / n/a (US)[edit]

Several versions of these exist, with different track lists, each with one or two of the following:

„It’s No Good (Club 69 Mix/BRAT Radio Edit)“ (4:08)

„It’s No Good (Dom T Mix/BRAT Radio Edit)“ (3:52)

„It’s No Good (Hardfloor Mix/BRAT Radio Edit)“ (3:18)

