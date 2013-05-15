Happy Birthday, Mr. Andrew Eldritch



First and last and always: My calling, my time

First and last and always: Mine

First and last and always: ’til the end of the end of time

First and last and always: Mine

First and last and always: ’til the end of time

First and last and always: Mine

Heute wird Sänger und Mastermind der Sisters Of Mercy 57 Jahre alt. Andrew Eldritch wurde als Andrew William Harvey Taylor geboren und hat mit seiner Art Musik zu machen nicht nur zahlreiche weitere Bands inspiriert, sondern vor allem auch dazu beigetragen, das innovative Musik auch kommerziellen Erfolg erlangen kann! Herzlichen Glückwunsch!