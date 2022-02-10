Happy Birthday „Stripped“10. Februar 2022
Heute vor 36 Jahren erschien mit „Stripped“ ein weiterer kontroverser Song von Depeche Mode. In der heutigen Zeit würde kein Haar mehr danach krähen. Im Jahr 1986 sperrten sich allerdings viele Radiosender den Song zu spielen und Depeche Mode hatten es satt sich für den Song zu rechtfertigen. Im prüden Amerika wurde deshalb direkt die B-Seite „But not tonight“ zur A- Seite und die eigentliche Nummer zur B- Seite. Ein toller Schachzug, der sofort Früchte trug, denn „But not tonight“ wurde für den Film „Modern Girls“ verwendet. Im laufe der Jahre sind zahlreiche prominente Cover-Versionen erschienen. So trat u.a. auch Scott Weiland live mit einer tollen Version zu „But not tonight“ auf und auch Jimmy Sommerville veröffentlichte seine Version auf seinem Album „Home Again“ im Jahr 2005.
„Stripped“ wurde Ende 1985 mit Daniel Miller und Gareth Jones während der Aufnahmen zu Black Celebration eingespielt und war die erste Singleauskopplung aus dem Album, das die bisherige Fangemeinde von Depeche Mode spaltete wie kein zweites Album. Sämtlich Stücke des neuen Albums wurde mit einer innovativen Sampling-Technik produziert. So wurde für den Rhythmus ein verzerrter Motorradsound verwendet. Am Anfang hört man wie Dave Gahan seinen Porsche startete. Gegen Ende des Songs erklingen Feuerwerksgeräusche. Einfach grandios. In Deutschland kam die Single leider nur auf den 15. Platz der Charts.
