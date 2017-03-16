Morrissey, you are NOT the quarantined

Strange. Während sich die ganze Welt immer mehr dem Ausnahmezustand nähert spielt Steven Patrick Morrissey noch ein Konzert in der SSE Arena (ehemals Wembley-Arena) zu Wembley vor 12000 Fans. In England drehen die Uhren scheinbar anders.

Setlist:

London (The Smiths song) (First time live since 2007)

I Wish You Lonely

Jim Jim Falls

Satan Rejected My Soul

At Amber

Morning Starship (Jobriath cover)

Lady Willpower (Gary Puckett & the Union Gap cover)

Once I Saw the River Clean

Half a Person (The Smiths song)

If You Don’t Like Me, Don’t Look at Me

Munich Air Disaster 1958

World Peace Is None of Your Business

Seasick, Yet Still Docked

I’m Throwing My Arms Around Paris

Love Is on Its Way Out

Back on the Chain Gang (The Pretenders cover)

I’ve Changed My Plea to Guilty

Home Is a Question Mark

Never Again Will I Be a Twin

Some Say (I Got Devil)

Wedding Bell Blues (Laura Nyro cover)

Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage

Encore:

Irish Blood, English Heart

Jack the Ripper

Foto montage: @anthonyobrien1965

