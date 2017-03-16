Morrissey, you are NOT the quarantined
Strange. Während sich die ganze Welt immer mehr dem Ausnahmezustand nähert spielt Steven Patrick Morrissey noch ein Konzert in der SSE Arena (ehemals Wembley-Arena) zu Wembley vor 12000 Fans. In England drehen die Uhren scheinbar anders.
Setlist:
London (The Smiths song) (First time live since 2007)
I Wish You Lonely
Jim Jim Falls
Satan Rejected My Soul
At Amber
Morning Starship (Jobriath cover)
Lady Willpower (Gary Puckett & the Union Gap cover)
Once I Saw the River Clean
Half a Person (The Smiths song)
If You Don’t Like Me, Don’t Look at Me
Munich Air Disaster 1958
World Peace Is None of Your Business
Seasick, Yet Still Docked
I’m Throwing My Arms Around Paris
Love Is on Its Way Out
Back on the Chain Gang (The Pretenders cover)
I’ve Changed My Plea to Guilty
Home Is a Question Mark
Never Again Will I Be a Twin
Some Say (I Got Devil)
Wedding Bell Blues (Laura Nyro cover)
Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage
Encore:
Irish Blood, English Heart
Jack the Ripper
Foto montage: @anthonyobrien1965