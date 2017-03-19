Violator- Woche: Blue Dress

lyrics #MartinLGore

Vocals #MartinGore

Band #DepecheMode

Music #DavidGahan #MartinGore #AlanWilder #AndrewFletcher & #Flood

Album #Violator

#Tour #WorldViolation

Put it on

And don’t say a word

Put it on

The one that I prefer

Put it on

And stand before my eyes

Put it on

Please don’t question why

Can you believe

Something so simple

Something so trivial

Makes me a happy man

Can’t you understand

Say you believe

Just how easy

It is to please me

Because when you learn

You’ll know what makes the world turn

Put it on

I can feel so much

Put it on

I don’t need to touch

Put it on

Here before my eyes

Put it on

Because you realise

And you believe

Something so worthless

Serves a purpose

It makes me a happy man

Can’t you understand

Say you believe

Just how easy

It is to please me

Because when you learn

You’ll know what makes the world turn

Teilen mit: Facebook

WhatsApp

Skype

Telegram

