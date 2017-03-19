Violator- Woche: Blue Dress

lyrics #MartinLGore
Vocals #MartinGore
Band #DepecheMode
Music #DavidGahan #MartinGore #AlanWilder #AndrewFletcher & #Flood
Album #Violator
#Tour #WorldViolation

Put it on
And don’t say a word
Put it on
The one that I prefer
Put it on
And stand before my eyes
Put it on
Please don’t question why
Can you believe
Something so simple
Something so trivial
Makes me a happy man
Can’t you understand
Say you believe
Just how easy
It is to please me
Because when you learn
You’ll know what makes the world turn
Put it on
I can feel so much
Put it on
I don’t need to touch
Put it on
Here before my eyes
Put it on
Because you realise
And you believe
Something so worthless
Serves a purpose
It makes me a happy man
Can’t you understand
Say you believe
Just how easy
It is to please me
Because when you learn
You’ll know what makes the world turn

