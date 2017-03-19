Violator- Woche: Clean

lyrics #MartinLGore

Clean

The cleanest I’ve been

An end to the tears

And the in-between years

And the troubles I’ve seen

Now that I’m clean

You know what I mean

I’ve broken my fall

Put an end to it all

I’ve changed my routine

Now I’m clean

I don’t understand

What destiny’s planned

I’m starting to grasp

What is in my own hands

I don’t claim to know

Where my holiness goes

I just know that I like

What is starting to show

Sometimes

Clean

The cleanest I’ve been

An end to the tears

And the in-between years

And the troubles I’ve seen

Now that I’m clean

You know what I mean

I’ve broken my fall

Put an end to it all

I’ve changed my routine

Now I’m clean

As years go by

All the feelings inside

Twist and they turn

As they ride with the tide

I don’t advise

And I don’t criticise

I just know what I like

With my own eyes

Sometimes

Clean

The cleanest I’ve been

An end to the tears

And the in-between years

And the troubles I’ve seen

Now that I’m clean

You know what I mean

I’ve broken my fall

Put an end to it all

I’ve changed my routine

Now I’m clean

Sometimes

