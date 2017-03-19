Violator- Woche: Clean
lyrics #MartinLGore
Vocals #davegahan
Band #DepecheMode
Music #DavidGahan #MartinGore #AlanWilder #AndrewFletcher & #Flood
Album #Violator
#Tour #WorldViolation
Clean
The cleanest I’ve been
An end to the tears
And the in-between years
And the troubles I’ve seen
Now that I’m clean
You know what I mean
I’ve broken my fall
Put an end to it all
I’ve changed my routine
Now I’m clean
I don’t understand
What destiny’s planned
I’m starting to grasp
What is in my own hands
I don’t claim to know
Where my holiness goes
I just know that I like
What is starting to show
Sometimes
Clean
The cleanest I’ve been
An end to the tears
And the in-between years
And the troubles I’ve seen
Now that I’m clean
You know what I mean
I’ve broken my fall
Put an end to it all
I’ve changed my routine
Now I’m clean
As years go by
All the feelings inside
Twist and they turn
As they ride with the tide
I don’t advise
And I don’t criticise
I just know what I like
With my own eyes
Sometimes
Clean
The cleanest I’ve been
An end to the tears
And the in-between years
And the troubles I’ve seen
Now that I’m clean
You know what I mean
I’ve broken my fall
Put an end to it all
I’ve changed my routine
Now I’m clean
Sometimes