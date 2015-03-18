Violator- Woche: Enjoy the Silence

By syn 6 Stunden ago

lyrics #MartinL.Gore
Vocals #davegahan
Band #DepecheMode
Music #DavidGahan #MartinGore #AlanWilder #AndrewFletcher & #Flood
Album #Violator
#Tour #WorldViolation

Words like violence
Break the silence
Come crashing in
Into my little world
Painful to me
Pierce right through me
Can’t you understand?
Oh my little girl
All I ever wanted
All I ever needed
Is here in my arms
Words are very unnecessary
They can only do harm
Vows are spoken
To be broken
Feelings are intense
Words are trivial
Pleasures remain
So does the pain
Words are meaningless
And forgettable
All I ever wanted
All I ever needed
Is here in my arms
Words are very unnecessary
They can only do harm

syn

See author's posts

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.