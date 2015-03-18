Violator- Woche: Enjoy the Silence

lyrics #MartinL.Gore

Vocals #davegahan

Band #DepecheMode

Music #DavidGahan #MartinGore #AlanWilder #AndrewFletcher & #Flood

Album #Violator

#Tour #WorldViolation

Words like violence

Break the silence

Come crashing in

Into my little world

Painful to me

Pierce right through me

Can’t you understand?

Oh my little girl

All I ever wanted

All I ever needed

Is here in my arms

Words are very unnecessary

They can only do harm

Vows are spoken

To be broken

Feelings are intense

Words are trivial

Pleasures remain

So does the pain

Words are meaningless

And forgettable

All I ever wanted

All I ever needed

Is here in my arms

Words are very unnecessary

They can only do harm

