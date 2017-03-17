Violator- Woche: Halo
#lyrics #MartinL.Gore
Vocals #DaveGahan
Band #DepecheMode
Music #DavidGahan #MartinGore #AlanWilder #AndrewFletcher & #Flood
Album #Violator
#Tour #WorldViolation
You wear guilt
Like shackles on your feet
Like a halo in reverse
I can feel
The discomfort in your seat
And in your head it’s worse
There’s a pain
A famine in your heart
An aching to be free
Can’t you see
All love’s luxuries
Are here for you and me
And when our worlds they fall apart
When the walls come tumbling in
Though we may deserve it
It will be worth it
Bring your chains
Your lips of tragedy
And fall into my arms
And when our worlds they fall apart
When the walls come tumbling in
Though we may deserve it
It will be worth it
And when our worlds they fall apart
When the walls come tumbling in
Though we may deserve it
It will be worth it
And when our worlds they fall apart
When the walls come tumbling in
Though we may deserve it
It will be worth it
And when our worlds they fall apart
When the walls come tumbling in
Though we may deserve it
It will be worth it