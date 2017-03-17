Violator- Woche: Halo

#lyrics #MartinL.Gore

Vocals #DaveGahan

Band #DepecheMode

Music #DavidGahan #MartinGore #AlanWilder #AndrewFletcher & #Flood

Album #Violator

#Tour #WorldViolation

You wear guilt

Like shackles on your feet

Like a halo in reverse

I can feel

The discomfort in your seat

And in your head it’s worse

There’s a pain

A famine in your heart

An aching to be free

Can’t you see

All love’s luxuries

Are here for you and me

And when our worlds they fall apart

When the walls come tumbling in

Though we may deserve it

It will be worth it

Bring your chains

Your lips of tragedy

And fall into my arms

And when our worlds they fall apart

When the walls come tumbling in

Though we may deserve it

It will be worth it

And when our worlds they fall apart

When the walls come tumbling in

Though we may deserve it

It will be worth it

And when our worlds they fall apart

When the walls come tumbling in

Though we may deserve it

It will be worth it

And when our worlds they fall apart

When the walls come tumbling in

Though we may deserve it

It will be worth it

