Violator- Woche: Personal Jesus

#lyrics #MartinL.Gore

Vocals #DaveGahan

Band #DepecheMode

Music #DavidGahan #MartinGore #AlanWilder #AndrewFletcher & #Flood

Album #Violator

#Tour #WorldViolation

Reach out and touch faith

Your own personal Jesus

Someone to hear your prayers

Someone who cares

Your own personal Jesus

Someone to hear your prayers

Someone who’s there

Feeling unknown

And you’re all alone

Flesh and bone

By the telephone

Lift up the receiver

I’ll make you a believer

Take second best

Put me to the test

Things on your chest

You need to confess

I will deliver

You know I’m a forgiver

Reach out and touch faith

Reach out and touch faith

Your own personal Jesus

Someone to hear your prayers

Someone who cares

Your own personal Jesus

Someone to hear your prayers

Someone who’s there

Feeling unknown

And you’re all alone

Flesh and bone

By the telephone

Lift up the receiver

I’ll make you a believer

I will deliver

You know I’m a forgiver

Reach out and touch faith

Your own personal Jesus

Reach out and touch faith

Reach out and touch faith

Reach out and touch faith

Reach out reach out

Reach out and touch faith

Reach out and touch faith

