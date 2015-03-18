Violator- Woche: Policy of Truth

lyrics #MartinLGore

Vocals #DaveGahan

Band #DepecheMode

Music #DavidGahan #MartinGore #AlanWilder #AndrewFletcher & #Flood

Album #Violator

#Tour #WorldViolation

You had something to hide

Should have hidden it, shouldn’t you

Now you’re not satisfied

With what you’re being put through

It’s just time to pay the price

For not listening to advice

And deciding in your youth

On the policy of truth

Things could be so different now

It used to be so civilised

You will always wonder how

It could have been if you’d only lied

It’s too late to change events

It’s time to face the consequence

For delivering the proof

In the policy of truth

Never again

Is what you swore

The time before

Never again

Is what you swore

The time before

Now you’re standing there tongue tied

You’d better learn your lesson well

Hide what you have to hide

And tell what you have to tell

You’ll see your problems multiplied

If you continually decide

To faithfully pursue

The policy of truth

Never again

Is what you swore

The time before

Never again

Is what you swore

The time before

Teilen mit: Facebook

WhatsApp

Skype

Telegram

