Violator- Woche: The Sweetest Perfection

The sweetest perfection

To call my own

The slightest correction

Couldn’t finely hone

The sweetest infection

Of body and mind

Sweetest injection

Of any kind

I stop and I stare too much

Afraid that I care too much

And I hardly dare to touch

For fear that the spell may be broken

When I need a drug in me

And it brings out the thug in me

Feel something tugging me

Then I want the real thing not tokens

The sweetest perfection…

Things you’d expect to be

Having effect on me

Pass undetectedly

But everyone knows what has got me

Takes me completely

Touches so sweetly

Reaches so deeply

I know that nothing can stop me

Sweetest perfection

An offer was made

An assorted collection

But I wouldn’t trade

The sweetest perfection…

Takes me completely

Touches so sweetly

Reaches so deeply

Nothing can stop me

