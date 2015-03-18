Violator- Woche: Waiting for the night

lyrics #MartinL.Gore

Vocals Dave Gahan & Martin Gore

Band Depeche Mode

Music David Gahan, Martin Gore, Alan Wilder, Andrew Fletcher & Flood

Album Violator

Tour World Violation

I’m waiting for the night to fall

I know that it will save us all

When everything’s dark

Keeps us from the stark reality

I’m waiting for the night to fall

When everything is bearable

And there in the still

All that you feel is tranquillity

There is a star in the sky

Guiding my way with its light

And in the glow of the moon

Know my deliverance will come soon

I’m waiting for the night to fall

I know that it will save us all

When everything’s dark

Keeps us from the stark reality

I’m waiting for the night to fall

When everything is bearable

And there in the still

All that you feel is tranquillity

There is a sound in the calm

Someone is coming to harm

I press my hands to my ears

It’s easier here just to forget fear

And when I squinted

The world seemed rose-tinted

And angels appeared to descend

To my surprise

With half-closed eyes

Things looked even better

Than when they were open

Been waiting for the night to fall

I knew that it would save us all

Now everything’s dark

Keeps us from the stark reality

Been waiting for the night to fall

Now everything is bearable

And here in the still

All that you feel is tranquility

