Violator- Woche: World in my eyes
Es ist „Violator- Woche und wir wollen das erfolgreichste Depeche Mode Album mit Artworks und lyrics feiern.
Let me take you on a trip
Around the world and back
And you won’t have to move
You just sit still
Now let your mind do the walking
And let my body do the talking
Let me show you the world in my eyes
I’ll take you to the highest mountain
To the depths of the deepest sea
We won’t need a map, believe me
Now let my body do the moving
And let my hands do the soothing
Let me show you the world in my eyes
That’s all there is
Nothing more than you can feel now
That’s all there is
Let me put you on a ship
On a long, long trip
Your lips close to my lips
All the islands in the ocean
All the heaven’s in the motion
Let me show you the world in my eyes
That’s all there is
Nothing more than you can touch now
That’s all there is
Let me show you the world in my eyes
lyrics #MartinL.Gore
Vocals #DaveGahan
Band #DepecheMode
Music #DavidGahan #MartinGore #AlanWilder #AndrewFletcher & #Flood
Album #Violator
#Tour #WorldViolation