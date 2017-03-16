Violator- Woche: World in my eyes

Es ist „Violator- Woche und wir wollen das erfolgreichste Depeche Mode Album mit Artworks und lyrics feiern.

Let me take you on a trip

Around the world and back

And you won’t have to move

You just sit still

Now let your mind do the walking

And let my body do the talking

Let me show you the world in my eyes

I’ll take you to the highest mountain

To the depths of the deepest sea

We won’t need a map, believe me

Now let my body do the moving

And let my hands do the soothing

Let me show you the world in my eyes

That’s all there is

Nothing more than you can feel now

That’s all there is

Let me put you on a ship

On a long, long trip

Your lips close to my lips

All the islands in the ocean

All the heaven’s in the motion

Let me show you the world in my eyes

That’s all there is

Nothing more than you can touch now

That’s all there is

Let me show you the world in my eyes

lyrics #MartinL.Gore

Vocals #DaveGahan

Band #DepecheMode

Music #DavidGahan #MartinGore #AlanWilder #AndrewFletcher & #Flood

Album #Violator

#Tour #WorldViolation

